Next on Netflix: tra le novità in arrivo nel 2024 Rebel Moon – Parte 2, Avatar – La leggenda di Aang e Squid Game 2 (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) Next on Netflix: tra le novità in arrivo nel 2024 Rebel Moon – Parte 2: la sfregiatrice, il live-action Avatar – La leggenda di Aang, Squid Game Stagione 2 e le nuove stagioni di Emily in Paris, Bridgerton e The Diplomat Netflix svela le novità del 2024 e rende disponibili gli asset di nuovi film, serie tv e videogiochi in uscita nel corso dell’anno. Quest’anno i fan potranno ritrovare alcuni tra i propri show preferiti, come Squid Game Stagione 2 o Rebel Moon – Parte 2: la sfregiatrice (qui la recensione di Rebel ...Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.eu
