Mr and Mrs Smith | la recensione | Brangelina superati!

Teenage killers of schoolgirl Brianna Ghey named - Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, murdered Brianna in February 2023.The two 15-year-old killers of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey can now be revealed as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe. The pair, identified throughout the trial as Girl X and Boy Y and who ...Judge Mrs Justice Yip has lifted the anonymity order typically given to child offenders. She previously said there was "strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly ...