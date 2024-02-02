Motherwell- Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) Due squadre agli antipodi della Scottish Premiership si incontreranno sabato 3 febbraio: il Motherwell, nono in classifica, ospiterà il Kilmarnock, quarto in classifica. Ciascuna delle due squadre sarà alla ricerca di punti per motivi molto diversi e vorrà tornare a vincere dopo i pareggi delle ultime uscite. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell- Kilmarnock è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Motherwell- Kilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Il Motherwell potrebbe essere seduto solo tre punti sopra la zona retrocessione al momento, ma la loro posizione in campionato non riflette la recente forma degli Steelmen. Gli uomini di Stuart Kettlewell sono imbattuti nelle ultime quattro partite in tutte le competizioni, con ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Transfer deadline aftermath LIVE as Rangers and Celtic, plus Aberdeen FC, Hearts and Hibs split opinion The winter window has closed for another year but there are still loose ends to be tied up and free agents holding out for a move. Motherwell must tie down key asset as St Mirren circle This is an excerpt from this week's Claret and Amber Alert, a free Motherwell newsletter written by Graeme McGarry that goes out every Thursday at 6pm. To sign up, click here. There will still be six ... Fifth Round Highlights: Saturday Kilmarnock host the winners of Brora/Cove Rangers, while Championship team Partick Thistle take on Premiership strugglers Livingston. Could we see any more upsets this round We also bring you ...
Motherwell KilmarnockVideo su : Motherwell Kilmarnock