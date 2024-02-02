Motherwell- Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

The winter window has closed for another year but there are still loose ends to be tied up and free agents holding out for a move.This is an excerpt from this week's Claret and Amber Alert, a free Motherwell newsletter written by Graeme McGarry that goes out every Thursday at 6pm. To sign up, click here. There will still be six ...Kilmarnock host the winners of Brora/Cove Rangers, while Championship team Partick Thistle take on Premiership strugglers Livingston. Could we see any more upsets this round We also bring you ...