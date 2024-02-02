LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-38 | Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA | gli uomini di Farrell espugnano Marsiglia

LIVE Francia

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-38, Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA: gli uomini di Farrell espugnano Marsiglia (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.56 La nostra DIRETTA LIVE termina qui, grazie per averci seguito fino a questo punto, buon proseguimento di serata con la cronaca del match su OA Sport. 22.55 Finisce con una rotonda vittoria (con bonus) dell’Irlanda in casa della Francia il Sei Nazioni 2024. 10-17 e 7-21 i parziali di un match praticamente sempre controllato dagli uomini di Andy Farrell. FINISCE QUI! 80? Prova a chiudere con una meta la Francia. 79? Crowley non sbaglia mai. Francia-Irlanda 17-38. 78? META Irlanda! Maul ospite sulla touche e Kelleher schiaccia. 77? Rimessa Irlanda nei 22 francesi. 75? Cinque minuti al ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Mar Rosso, Tajani: “Aspides missione difensiva, sede in Grecia o Francia” “Una nave italiana” dovrebbe partecipare alla missione Aspides, nel Mar Rosso e nel Golfo di Aden, che sarà “una missione difensiva, non solo di accompagnamento. Per la sede vedremo: Grecia, Francia, ...
LIVE Diaz doppio 17,46 migliore al mondo 2024 In corso il meeting indoor di Miramas, in Francia. Nel triplo Andy Diaz vola a 17,46 con il primo salto, misura ripetuta al terzo tentativo, e firma la migliore prestazione mondiale dell’anno. Diretta ...
LIVE Diaz 17,46 migliore al mondo 2024 In corso il meeting indoor di Miramas, in Francia. Nel triplo Andy Diaz vola a 17,46 con il primo salto e firma la migliore prestazione mondiale dell’anno. Diretta streaming sulla pagina Facebook ...
Video su : LIVE Francia
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.