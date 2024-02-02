LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-38 | Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA | gli uomini di Farrell espugnano Marsiglia

Notizie Correlate
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-31 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : meta di Sheehan al 64?!
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 71? Ristabilita nel frattempo la superiorità numerica in favore degli ospiti, mischia per l’Irlanda. 69? ... (oasport)
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-24 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : meta di Gabrillagues al 56?!
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 64? SHEEHAN! Arriva la metà del punto bonus per l’Irlanda che ri-allunga. 62? Irlanda nei 22 francesi ... (oasport)
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 10-24 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : meta di Nash ad inizio ripresa
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 48? C’è la trasformazione di Crowley. Francia-Irlanda 10-24. 47? Nash! Muove la palla l’Irlanda che va in ... (oasport)
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 10-17 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : meta di Penaud in chiusura di tempo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 41? C’è la trasformazione di Ramos. Francia-Irlanda 10-17. 40? Penaud! Arriva la meta della Francia in ... (oasport)
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 3-17 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : meta di Beirne al 32?!
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 35? FRANCIA IN 14! Cartellino rosso per Willemse, piove sul bagnato per i padroni di casa. 33? C’è la ... (oasport)
LIVE Francia-Irlanda 3-10 - Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA : calcio di Ramos al 28?
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30? Torna ad avanzare l’Irlanda che entra nei 22 francesi. 28? SI SBLOCCA LA FRANCIA! calcio lunghissimo a ... (oasport)