LIVE Francia-Irlanda 17-38 | Sei Nazioni rugby 2024 in DIRETTA | gli uomini di Farrell espugnano Marsiglia

(Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA22.56 La nostratermina qui, grazie per averci seguito fino a questo punto, buon proseguimento di serata con la cronaca del match su OA Sport. 22.55 Finisce con una rotonda vittoria (con bonus) dell’in casa dellail Sei. 10-17 e 7-21 i parziali di un match praticamente sempre controllato daglidi Andy. FINISCE QUI! 80? Prova a chiudere con una meta la. 79? Crowley non sbaglia mai.17-38. 78? META! Maul ospite sulla touche e Kelleher schiaccia. 77? Rimessanei 22 francesi. 75? Cinque minuti al ...

35? FRANCIA IN 14! Cartellino rosso per Willemse, piove sul bagnato per i padroni di casa. 33? C'è la ... (oasport)

41? C'è la trasformazione di Ramos. Francia-Irlanda 10-17 . 40? Penaud ! Arriva la meta della Francia in ... (oasport)

48? C'è la trasformazione di Crowley. Francia-Irlanda 10-24 . 47? Nash ! Muove la palla l'Irlanda che va in ... (oasport)

64? SHEEHAN! Arriva la metà del punto bonus per l'Irlanda che ri-allunga. 62? Irlanda nei 22 francesi ... (oasport)

71? Ristabilita nel frattempo la superiorità numerica in favore degli ospiti, mischia per l'Irlanda. 69? ... (oasport)

