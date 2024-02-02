LG paves the way for responsible audiovisual production

The "New Horizon" ad is one of the first Ecoprod-certified productions in France PARIS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

The new pan-European advertising campaign "Care For Where You Live: New Horizon" from LG Electronics (LG), which is dedicated to the "THERMA V™" air to water heat pump, has just been awarded the two-star certification by the independent label Ecoprod. It certifies films, ads and audiovisual programmes that are produced in an eco-friendly way.     Since helping to build a more sustainable world also means adopting more environmentally friendly communication practices, LG has decided to promote its new air to water heat pump model, "THERMA V™" – an eco-friendly product from its Air Solution division – through a green production.  Guided by the new Ecoprod guidelines, which set out 80 necessary actions to reduce the ...
