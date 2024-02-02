Golf: a Pebble Beach guida Thomas Detry, Cantlay e Pavon inseguono, McIlroy di rincorsa su Scheffler (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) Si è chiuso il primo giro all’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, uno tra gli appuntamenti ormai storici del PGA Tour che, per la prima parte, si dipana tra lo Spyglass Hill Golf Course e i Pebble Beach Golf Links. Il comando della classifica è del belga Thomas Detry, che quasi non sbaglia un colpo (10 birdie e un bogey) per chiudere in -9 (63 colpi) la sua prima giornata in California. Dista un colpo, a Spyglass Hill come Detry, il primo degli USA, Patrick Cantlay, il cui merito è di trovare un giro bogey free. Terzo, nonché migliore sul percorso di Pebble Beach propriamente detto, il francese Matthieu Pavon, che si piazza a -7. Coppia al quarto posto: vi si trovano ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
