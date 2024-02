EA Sports FC 24 SBC Joshua Kimmich RTTF UCL Soluzioni E Requisiti

EA Sports released its update on the TOTY Lionel Messi situation. It laid out the facts of the situation and claimed that "an estimated 0.7% of Ultimate Team players obtained a TOTY Messi item." The ...EA has addressed an issue with EA Sports FC 24 that saw players obtain an ultra rare Team of the Year Lionel Messi item worth £700.If the rumors are true, the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. While EA Sports is yet to confirm the results of the poll that went live in January, reliable ...