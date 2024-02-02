È morto l’attore Carl Weathers | aveva interpretato il pugile Apollo Creed in Rocky Aveva 76 anni

È morto l’attore Carl Weathers: aveva interpretato il pugile Apollo Creed in Rocky. Aveva 76 anni (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) È morto all’età di 76 anni Carl Weathers, attore statunitense che ha lasciato il segno a Hollywood interpretando il pugile Apollo Creed nei primi quattro film della saga Rocky con Sylvester Stallone. Weathers è morto giovedì 1 febbraio nel sonno nella sua casa di Los Angeles. Tra gli altri suoi film anche “Predator” con Arnold Schwarzenegger e la serie “The Mandalorian“. L’annuncio della scomparsa è stato dato dal suo manager Matt Luber con un comunicato. “Carl era un essere umano eccezionale che ha vissuto una vita straordinaria – ha scritto Luber – Attraverso i suoi contributi al cinema, alla televisione, alle arti e allo sport, ha lasciato un segno indelebile ed è riconosciuto in tutto il mondo e da ...
