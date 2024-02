Burnley-Fulham sabato 03 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Brighton take on Crystal Palace in the M23 derby, while Fulham are at Burnley and Newcastle host Luton before the late game between Sheffield United and Aston Villa. Sunday’s action sees Bournemouth ...Late movement for Bournemouth and Burnley as the Cherries add Turkey striker Enes Unal and the Clarets sign two Ligue 1 defenders. USMNT striker, goalkeeper seal Championship moves.Jamie Steed previews EPL Matchday 23 of the 2023/24 season, starting on 2/03/2024. He previews each game from the English Premier League; picking bets, analyzing the FPL impacts, and looking at the ...