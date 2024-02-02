Atp Dallas 2024: programma, date, orari, copertura tv e streaming (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) Il programma, le date, gli orari, la copertura tv e streaming del ATP 250 di Dallas 2024, torneo di scena da lunedì 5 a domenica 11 febbraio. Tanta America ai nastri di partenza del torneo, con Frances Tiafoe che guida il seeding, seguito da Tommy Paul e Ben Shelton. Non sono presenti tennisti italiani. La diretta televisiva del Atp 250 di Dallas 2024 è affidata a Sky Sport, che monitora l’appuntamento tramite i due canali di riferimento Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (203). Inoltre, il torneo di Dallas avrà un canale dedicato, ovvero Sky Sport 253. Disponibili anche una diretta streaming mediante le piattaforme Sky Go (solo per abbonati Sky) e NOW (previo abbonamento). In alternativa, anche ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Holger Rune powers to Montpellier quarterfinals Top-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark rolled into the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France, defeating Spain's Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday in Montpellier. Rune finished with a 6-1 edge in ... Dallas Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more Dallas Open is one of three tournaments happening this week on the ATP Tour. The third edition of the event will take place from February 5-11. Fresh details on Austin's light-rail plans emerge as officials chase federal cash Train stations could be added, merged or deleted. A pedestrian path down the middle of Riverside Drive is possible. There are two considerations for a new bridge over Lady Bird Lake.
Atp DallasVideo su : Atp Dallas