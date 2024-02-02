Amadeus Connection

Etihad Airways and Air Serbia have entered into a strategic bilateral codeshare, aimed at enhancing connectivity for customers of both airlines across a range of destinations.With its innovative products, Amadeus enables seamless end-to-end connectivity, ensuring a smooth and personalized experience for users. In this article, we will explore four ways in which businesses ...Since it was no longer a secret, Amadeus has announced the list of guests and duets scheduled for Sanremo on February 9th, on the eve of the finale. He did this by connecting, in his pajamas, early ...