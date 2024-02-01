WorldSkills Lyon 2024 – the WorldSkills Competition returns to France after nearly 30 years (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the largest Skills Competition in the world, is set to take place in Lyon for its 47th edition. From September 10 to 15, 2024, 1,500 competitors under the age of 23 from the 5 continents will compete in 62 skills in front of 250,000 visitors.Representatives Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
WorldSkills Lyon 2024 - the WorldSkills Competition returns to France after nearly 30 years PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the largest Skills Competition in the world, is set to take place in Lyon for its 47th edition. From September 10 to 15, 2024, 1,500 ...
