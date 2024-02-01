We have a deal. Tutta una questione di soldi: Orbán dà il via libera a 50 miliardi per Kiev in cambio di risorse per sé (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Al summit straordinario a Bruxelles c’è l’accordo con l'ungherese, grazie anche alla mediazione di Meloni, che si è opposta alla linea dura con Budapest. Il premier magiaro ottiene una possibile revisione del bilancio europeo tra due anni ma soprattutto un accesso più facile ai suoi soldi bloccati per violazione dello stato di diritto. Fuori monta la protesta dei trattori, il vero tarlo di questo Consiglio Leggi tutta la notizia su huffingtonpost
