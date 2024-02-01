We have a deal Tutta una questione di soldi | Orbán dà il via libera a 50 miliardi per Kiev in cambio di risorse per sé

The Bank of England has paused the base rate at its current level of 5.25% for the fourth time, giving millions of homeowners relief over rising mortgage payments - but borrowing costs remain at a 16- ...Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year, according to reports on Thursday.All 27 EU leaders have agreed a €50bn aid package for Ukraine after Hungary had previously blocked the deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the new funding, saying it would strengthen ...