Alex Pritchard paid tribute to the ‘unbelievable’ Sunderland fans after he completed a deadline day move to Birmingham City. The midfielder enjoyed good times on Wearside, helping the club to ...Good Laundry has recently launched an innovative initiative, seeking to employ individuals as "Laundry Testers" to evaluate the effectiveness of their sustainable laundry products.Flagstaff, Arizona, ...Meghan Trainor reveals she's embarking on the "fun challenge" of sleep training her 6-month-old son Barry, admitting she's the "worst" at it. The singer shares her two sons with husband Daryl Sabara.