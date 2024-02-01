STATS – Getafe-Real Madrid: per Ancelotti è l’occasione per il sorpasso e lui sa come fare (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Tutti i numeri e le statistiche del Real Madrid in attesa dello scontro i Liga contro il Getafe. I dettagli Stasera il Real Madrid recupera la gara che gli manca e in casa del Getafe ha la possibilità, sempre che conquisti l’intera posta, di guadagnare il primo posto. Sarebbe un messaggio importante, non tanto alla principale concorrente, perché il Girona non ha l’ambizione di vincere il campionato, anche se cammin facendo un po’ di credenziali le ha acquisite. Piuttosto, Carlo Ancelotti manderebbe un chiaro segnale in vista del derby di Madrid: domenica al Bernabeu scende in campo l’Atletico, attualmente terzo, ed è del tutto normale considerare che Diego Simeone farà di tutto per accorciare i piani della capolista e intralciare il cammino. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
