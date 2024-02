Smart hospital e ambulanza intelligente | i progetti per Ssn più hi-tech

Roma, 1 feb. (Adnkronos Salute) – Dallo ‘smart hospital’ all’ambulanza intelligente, passando per le soluzioni di Intelligenza artificiale e una migliore ed efficace partnership pubblico-privato in am ...QUEEN Camilla was cheered on by hundreds of excited children today as she completed her third engagement in three days. With her husband and the Prince and Princess of Wales temporarily stepping ...Approximately 99,000 Americans die each year in hospitals due to infections acquired there, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 3.5 million Europeans a year contract an ...