PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL EYES, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE APAC REGION (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) - PARIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of COMMERCIAL EYES, Australia's leading pharmaceutical and medical device COMMERCIALisation company, specialising in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, quality assurance, market access, market research and patient programs. This partnership unlocks numerous synergistic opportunities for both organisations and their clients. PRODUCTLIFE GROUP's global presence and expertise, combined with the REGIONal knowledge and capabilities of COMMERCIAL EYES, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of COMMERCIAL EYES, Australia's leading pharmaceutical and medical device COMMERCIALisation company, specialising in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, quality assurance, market access, market research and patient programs. This partnership unlocks numerous synergistic opportunities for both organisations and their clients. PRODUCTLIFE GROUP's global presence and expertise, combined with the REGIONal knowledge and capabilities of COMMERCIAL EYES, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL EYES - EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE APAC REGION
- PARIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and ... ()
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE - STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES
PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL EYES, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE APAC REGION ProductLife Group (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industries, announces the ... Alessandro Benetton, per «21 Invest» boom di fatturati e 23 aziende: nel portafoglio c'è anche Omega Pharma Treviso, alla finanziaria la maggioranza dell’operatore lombardo della nutraceutica ...
PRODUCTLIFE GROUPVideo su : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP