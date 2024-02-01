Premier League | Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham ok a fatica Dominio Liverpool | 4-1 al Chelsea

Premier League: Manchester City 3-1. Tottenham ok a fatica. Dominio Liverpool, 4-1 al Chelsea (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Mercato ancora aperto, ma la Premier League non si ferma e, anzi, manda in campo per la 22esima giornata alcune delle sue stelle più...
Calcio Troppo Liverpool per il Chelsea Nel big match della 22a giornata di Premier League il Liverpool ha nettamente battuto il Chelsea per 4-1, respingendo l'attacco del Manchester City, vittorioso contro il Burnley di Amdouni per 3-1.
Il Liverpool batte il Chelsea e respinge l’assalto del City Nel big match della 22a giornata di Premier League il Liverpool ha fatto la voce grossa battendo 4-1 il Chelsea ad Anfield e ricacciando a -5 il Manchester City (con una partita in più rispetto agli u ...
CHELSEA: ESORDIO IN PREMIER LEAGUE PER CASADEI Brutta serata per il Chelsea ad Anfield, sconfitto 1-4 dal Liverpool di Klopp, ma non per l'italiano Cesare Casadei. Richiamato dal prestito al Leicester, ...
