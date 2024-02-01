«New Nostalgia», tra Goldrake, PacMan e il walkman (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Tutto il fascino di ciò che è stato, con la tecnologia di oggi. Nel Micro Museo della Nostalgia, dove c'è il piacere di pescare dal passato, per rispolverare emozioniLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
Advertising
Altre Notizie
'Fun and nostalgic': The PEEPS Sweet Suite is now taking visitors. Take a peek inside. The "PEEPS Sweet Suite" is located close to where the iconic brand was birthed, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Take a look inside. Samsung's affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems like an inevitability The "A" in "Q6A" may indicate a lower price point for a book-style foldable phone, similar to Samsung's budget-friendly A-series of smartphones. Samsung faces competition in the foldable phone market, ... Gene-editing offers hope for people with potentially fatal hereditary disorder Hereditary angioedema is characterised by severe, painful and unpredictable swelling attacks, which can affect breathing.
New NostalgiaVideo su : New Nostalgia