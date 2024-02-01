Madonna hot sul palco: effusioni lesbo e provocazioni (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Pubblicato il 1 Febbraio, 2024 Madonna provoca sul palco del Madison Square Garden a New York, durante una delle tappe americane (l’ultima nella Grande Mela) del suo Celebration Tour. Tra baci ed effusioni bollenti con la rapper 27enne Tokischa, che si è unita a lei, la popstar, 65 anni, ha regalato ai fan uno show incredibile e una serie di performance memorabili. Poi la regina del pop ha condiviso sui social gli scatti e ha ringraziato la giovane artista per essersi esibita con lei. “E’ sempre divertente trascorrere del tempo con te”, ha scritto. Nelle immagini Madonna ha mostrato il momento clou in cui scambia un appassionato bacio con Tokischa a metà esibizione. La giovane rapper, che alcuni hanno soprannominato la Madonna della Repubblica Dominicana, è salita sul ...Leggi tutta la notizia su dayitalianews
