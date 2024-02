Loyalty program | i brand più connessi con il pubblico

Woolworths have recently launched their Everyday Rewards scheme set to replace Onecards. This development comes as consumer advocates have voiced concerns ...The recently rebranded Woolworths is also revamping its loyalty programme, claiming customers will benefit from targeted ads based on information collected about them. Everyday Rewards is replacing ...Your Silver, Gold or Platinum status with Qantas, Virgin Australia and a dozen other airlines can unlock an instant three months of equivalent Silver, Gold or Platinum status with Delta’s SkyMiles ...