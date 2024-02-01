Kung Fu | Donnie Yen protagonista del film basato sulla serie anni ' 70 con David Carradine

La star cinese di Ip Man sarà al centro della trasposizione cinematografica dello show prodotta da Warner Bros.While the show was re-imagined for modern audiences between 2021 and 2023 starring Olivia Liang as a young martial artist living in present-day San Francisco, the movie and its casting of Yen promises ...Kung Fu, the long-gestating adaptation of the 1970s TV show, is getting a jolt with actor Donnie Yen boarding the project to star. The well-known martial artist and star is in talks to lead the ...