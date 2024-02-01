Kung Fu, Donnie Yen protagonista del film basato sulla serie anni '70 con David Carradine (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) La star cinese di Ip Man sarà al centro della trasposizione cinematografica dello show prodotta da Warner Bros. Donnie Yen, una delle maggiori star cinesi del cinema e delle arti marziali, è pronto a recitare in Kung Fu, trasposizione cinematografica della classica serie tv anni '70 prodotta da 87North e Universal Pictures, co-prodotta da Kelly McCormick e David Leitch, che dovrebbe occuparsi anche della regia. Ed Spielman, creatore della serie tv originale, parteciperà nelle vesti di produttore esecutivo. La serie ABC prodotta dal 1972 al 1975 vedeva David Carradine nel ruolo di un maestro di arti marziali che fuggiva dalla Cina dopo l'omicidio del suo mentore e maestro. Vagava nel Vecchio West aiutando gli oppressi, affrontando il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
