Il chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 di Qualcomm promette prestazioni stellari (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) I nuovi benchmark dello Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 sembrano molto promettenti e fanno ben sperare. A giudicare dai primi test, la potenza bruta non manca. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
