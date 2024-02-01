Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023 (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Only world's top 5 TV brand to sustain growth over last 6 yearsEnjoyed rapid growth in North American and European markets QINGDAO, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global Ranking for TV Shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million Shipment volume for 2023 in global markets according to the '2023 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands' from leading market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the world's top 5 TV brands. Hisense is currently expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint in operating 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centers
