FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Verso la Finale (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Ritorna anche su FC 24 l’evento di Ultimate Team dedicato alla fase ad eliminazione diretta di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League e Women’S Champions League: a partire da venerdì 2 febbraio arriveranno nei pack i Road to the Final, le speciali card dinamiche che avranno la possibilità di ottenere upgrade in base ai progressi del loro club nelle coppe europee! La conferma è come di solito arrivata con la consueta schermata di avvio di Ultimate Team, in cui è stato svelato anche l’aspetto delle card. Al momento non sono stati ancora forniti dettagli ufficiali sugli aggiornamenti che queste carte potranno ottenere con l’avanzare della competizione Stando alle indiscrezioni che circolona però questo potrebbe essere il meccanismo di funzionamento delle RTTF quest’anno: Vittoria o pareggio nella prima partita ad ...Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa
