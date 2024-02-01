Dr. Kaveh Kahen, Appointed President at Phenomenex (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) - TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacturing of advanced separation science and technologies, proudly announces Dr. Kaveh Kahen's appointment as the company's President. Dr. Kahen returns to the Danaher Life Sciences platform with a wealth of experience. He began his career at SCIEX and was responsible for designing and developing novel technologies and instruments. He then went on to take on various leadership roles at PerkinElmer. Most recently, Dr. Kahen served as CEO at Advion Interchim Scientific. During his tenure, he successfully led the integration of US and European entities, resulting in consecutive years of above-market growth. Kaveh is renowned for driving profitable growth in the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
