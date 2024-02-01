Denon e Marantz annunciano i nuovi sintoampli Home Cinema di alta gamma (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) I due marchi giapponesi propongono due nuovi sintoamplificatori Home theater di fascia alta completi delle migliori caratteristiche tecniche e di grande potenza, l’estetica molto diversa nasconde un cuore con tanto in comune. ... Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Marantz Unveils New Cinema 30 AV Receiver Marantz have revealed its new Cinema 30 AVR, built around a symmetrical, monolithic amplifier, claimed to be the “most advanced amplifier layout available in the AVR category.” The channel is mounted ... Marantz's stylish new home cinema amplifier should sound as good as it looks Marantz has revealed the Cinema 30, the latest addition to its reference Cinema series of home cinema amplifiers. Marantz takes the 8K Dolby Atmos at home fight to Denon with new Cinema 30 home theater receiver The news comes hot on the heels of Denon's new 8K AV receiver with Dolby Atmos launching, which is another seriously impressive model that we at the time thought was the pinnacle of elite home theater ...
Denon MarantzVideo su : Denon Marantz