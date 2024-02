Beetlejuice 2 | il poster svela il titolo e la data di uscita del sequel diretto da Tim Burton

Warner Bros annuncia il titolo ufficiale di Beetlejuice 2. Scopri le ultime novità sul sequel tanto atteso del famoso film del 1988.The first poster for Beetlejuice 2 has been revealed. Shared on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Twitter account, the first poster for Beetlejuice 2 features a ghastly pair of hands highlighting the upcoming ...Masaba Masaba Season 2 is here to slay with more laughs, struggles, and glam than ever before. Get ready to binge-watch the lives of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and her legendary mom, Neena Gupta, ...