Back in Action: Cameron Diaz e Jamie Foxx in una nuova foto promozionale del film (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Netflix ha condiviso online una nuova foto della commedia Action Back in Action, progetto che avrà come star Cameron Diaz e Jamie Foxx. Cameron Diaz è tornata su un set, a quasi 10 anni dal suo ultimo film, in occasione di Back in Action, e l'attrice è ritratta accanto a Jamie Foxx nella nuova foto del progetto condivisa online. Il progetto è stato diretto da Seth Gordon, autore anche della sceneggiatura insieme a Brenda O'Brien. Il ritorno della star In Back in Action, in arrivo su Netflix nel 2024, si racconta la storia di Emily e Matt che, dopo anni ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
