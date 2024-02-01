Announcing Cognizant Flowsource™ | a generative AI-enabled platform for powering modern engineering

(Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) -provides an integrated, holistic way to track and expedite every stage of the software delivery lifecycle TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced aAI (gen AI)-?, that aims to fuel the next generation of softwarefor enterprises.Flowsource integrates all stages of the software development lifecycle and incorporates digital assets and tools to help cross-functionalteams deliver high quality code faster, with increased control and transparency. As every business becomes a technology business, market dynamics are evolving rapidly. Emerging technology, new competitive entrants and ...

Platform provides an integrated, holistic way to track and expedite every stage of the software delivery lifecycle TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 1, ...Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a generative AI (gen AI)-enabled platform, Cognizant Flowsource™, that aims to fuel the next generation of software engineering for enterprises. Cognizant ...What’s something related I can do for my remote workers if I’m going to feed the crew on-site I don’t want to leave them out if I’m announcing in chat that there’s pizza and snacks in the central ...