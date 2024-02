AEW | Ricky Starks & Big Bill all’esame Dark Order in quel di Rampage | ecco la card aggiornata

AEW Rampage del 02/02 è stato già registrato la scorsa notte al termine della puntata di AEW Dynamite: ecco tutti gli spoiler!The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, has revealed the official rankings for the wrestlers as of the beginning of February 2024, and there are some surprising names in the top five as well. During ...A number one contender's match between Strickland & Page was set during the closing segment of this week's Dynamite. The winner of the bout will face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at ...