AEW | E’ RVD l’avversario a sorpresa di Swerve Strickland nel main event di Dynamite

Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland pick each other’s opponents on the night the Rankings return! Plus, Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho in action...and more! Follow along with Jan. 31’s show ...Archrivals "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland choose each other's opponents in "Dealer's Choice" matchups. Plus, Jon Moxley meets Jeff Hardy and Kyle Fletcher takes on Chris Jericho. You can ...By their very design, gimmick matches in professional wrestling can have a ton of stars, some up-and-comers looking to make their mark on the industry, or a combination of both. Some of the very best ...