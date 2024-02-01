AEW: E’ RVD l’avversario a sorpresa di Swerve Strickland nel main event di Dynamite (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) Rob Van Dam è stato l’avversario a sorpresa di Swerve Strickland scelto da Hangman Page con quest’ultimo che ha poi sottolineato un altro aspetto durante Dynamite. It’s RVD! Who knew RVD and Hangman Adam Page were buds!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheRealRVD #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/2qCkAfNxDF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2024 Il main event della serata è stato quindi un Hardcore match, ennesima scelta del “Cowboy” ex AEW World Champion. Hangman Page has picked a HARDCORE MATCH as the stipulation for our main event!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident @TheRealRVD #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/dploGwIrjX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
