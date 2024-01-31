WWE | No Disqualification Match annunciato per NXT Vengeance Day | la card aggiornata

Gacy and Dijak had a meeting on NXT that quickly turned into a brawl. As they were fighting outside of the WWE Performance Center, the two ended up on a platform where Dijak threw ...Another match is set for NXT Vengeance Day. During the January 30 episode of WWE NXT, Joe Gacy continued to torment Dijak and told him that Dijak can’t get rid of him. As a result, the two brawled ...No DQ bout booked for NXT Vengeance Day 2024. After brawling for the entire January 30 episode of WWE NXT, Dijak, and Joe Gacy have agreed to meet in a match with no disqualifications on February 4.