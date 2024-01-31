WWE: No Disqualification Match annunciato per NXT Vengeance Day, la card aggiornata (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Dopo quanto successo ieri notte a NXT, con la lunga rissa tra Dijak e Joe Gacy culminata con l’ex Schism finito dentro un bidone della spazzatura, Ava, la nuova general manager, ha detto basta. La figlia di The Rock, stanca del caos durato quasi tutta la puntata, ha dunque ufficializzato un No Disqualification Match tra i due per Vengeance Day, premium live event in programma domenica notte. NO Disqualification Match?!?@DijakWWE and @JoeGacy might literally destroy each other THIS SUNDAY at #VengeanceDay! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/un3W8UlHuR— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2024 Ecco qui di seguito la card aggiornata dell’evento: NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
