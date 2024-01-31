Universal Epic Universe: apre il theme park dedicato a Super Mario, Harry Potter e Dragon Trainer (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Universal Orlando Resort sta costruendo uno dei parchi a tema più immersivi e attesi al mondo, Universal Epic Universe. I piani sono stati mantenuti segreti per anni, ma Universal Orlando ha rilasciato martedì i primi dettagli ufficiali sul prossimo parco. Sarà composto da 5 mondi a tema cinema, con Celestial park al centro e 50 attrazioni. “Universal Epic Universe segna un enorme momento di trasformazione per Universal Orlando Resort e cambierà tutto sulla nostra destinazione“, ha dichiarato il presidente e direttore operativo di Universal Orlando, Karen Irwin, in una dichiarazione a USA TODAY. Ha proseguito dicendo che “Questo sarà l’emozionante culmine della nostra incredibile crescita negli ultimi ...Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
