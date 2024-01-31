Universal Epic Universe | apre il theme park dedicato a Super Mario | Harry Potter e Dragon Trainer

The new theme park will invite guests to explore five worlds inspired by some of the most popular franchises of all time.Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park opening next year will feature lands devoted to Super Nintendo World characters, Universal film monsters, the “Fantastic Beasts” films, and the “How to Train ...Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park opening next year will feature lands devoted to Super Nintendo World characters, Universal film monsters, the “Fantastic Beasts” films and the “How to Train ...