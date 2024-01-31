TNA | Natalya apre ad un possibile sconto con Jordynne Grace

(Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) In un intervista rilasciata per conto di Steve Fall di Wrestling news.co,ha parlato della sua recente esperienza in WWE nella Royal Rumble. Alla domanda inerente le atlete con le quali vorrebbe confrontarsi in futuro, la TNA Knockouts World Champion ha sottolineato i profili di Ivy Nile e. Proprio la canadese ha risposto a queste parole con un tweet, ritenendosi felice di poter “andare dall’altra parte” (in TNA ndr) per realizzare lo scenario di un inedito one on one tra le due.invites #WWE’s Ivy Nile @ivynile wwe and Natayla @NatbyNature to #TNA for One On One Matches!!BOOK IT!!! FULL INTERVIEW: via @WrestlingNewsCo pic.twitter.com/EZ6QSaBZNw— Steve Fall WrestlingNews.co (@SteveFall) January 30, 2024

