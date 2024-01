Tennis | Wta Linz | Errani ko al primo turno

WASHINGTON—Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova relied on “outdated stereotypes and western-centric views of our culture” in urging ...Paula Badosa is back to playing tennis regularly, but she was stopped by a setback in her most recent match at the 2024 Thailand Open. Badosa missed much of last year due to injuries but returned at a ...She described the cartilage injury she sustained as one of the ’craziest’ ailments she has attempted to play through in her long and illustrious career ...