Saltburn, Murder on the Dance Floor eseguita da Sophie Ellis-Bextor per i BAFTA (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Sophie Ellis-Bextor festeggerà la rinnovata popolarità della sua "Murder on the Dance Floor", ballata da Barry Keoghan nudo in una scena di Saltburn. La cantante sarà la prima esibizione sul palco dei premi BAFTA.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at BAFTA Film Awards Sophie Ellis-Bextor is slated to perform her iconic hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor' at the upcoming BAFTA Awards, as announced by the British Academy. BAFTA Awards: Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Perform ‘Saltburn’ Hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ The classic "became one of the most talked about moments in cinema this year and a viral sensation, taking the song back into the music charts 22 years after the first release," the British Academy ... Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform Murder On The Dancefloor at Baftas Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her hit song Murder On The Dancefloor at the 2024 Baftas. The announcement comes after the singer’s track, which features in the 2023 film Saltburn, recharted ...
Saltburn MurderVideo su : Saltburn Murder