Saltburn | Murder on the Dance Floor eseguita da Sophie Ellis-Bextor per i BAFTA

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is slated to perform her iconic hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor' at the upcoming BAFTA Awards, as announced by the British Academy.The classic "became one of the most talked about moments in cinema this year and a viral sensation, taking the song back into the music charts 22 years after the first release," the British Academy ...Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her hit song Murder On The Dancefloor at the 2024 Baftas. The announcement comes after the singer’s track, which features in the 2023 film Saltburn, recharted ...