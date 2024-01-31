Purple Cat di Andrea Moretti – Recensione (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Oggi, nel nostro appuntamento letterario, Daniela Carletti ci presenta Purple Cat di Andrea Moretti, edito da VJ Edizioni. Scopriamo insieme cosa ci svela su questa opera! Acquista il romanzo Purple Cat di Andrea Moretti Qui Recensione di Daniela Carletti di Purple Cat di Andrea Moretti «Indagine sulla follia» “Purple cat” è una raccolta di racconti Noir, scritti da Andrea Moretti giovane promessa nel panorama degli scrittori contemporanei. Le vicende narrate che si muovono sempre nella sfera dell’assurdo, sono le più disparate, tutte molto accattivanti e fanno ricorso al colpo di scena finale che ribalta la situazione in maniera imprevista. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su appuntidizelda
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Master's program from RACE with a global edge Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's maiden six-wicket for India as the hosts beat England by 75 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International ... The Tiger’s Apprentice review – comfort-food fantasy animation is all about Team Cat Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Sandra Oh are among the all-star voices in this likable but generic story of a San Francisco teen and a posse of animal shapeshifters ... Paris Hilton Is a Futuristic Princess in a Reflective Purple Dress, Tall Chrome Boots, and a Shiny Tiara Paris looked like space royalty in a reflective galaxy-purple minidress that featured a mock neckline, short sleeves, a form-fitting bodice, an A-line skirt that flared out as she danced and jumped ...
Purple CatVideo su : Purple Cat