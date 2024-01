Newcastle | Howe sul futuro di Almiron | «Spero che…»

It was an excellent result for us, when we needed it most, and Eddie Howe’s game plan was excellent and we expect other clubs to copy what Newcastle did last night. Villa played very narrowly in a 4-2 ...In the high-octane world of Premier League football, where the transfer window narrative often overshadows on-pitch performances, Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron emerges as a beacon of ...Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has taken to social media after the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.