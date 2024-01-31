Nardi, full immersion giallorossa: firma e in campo (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoPrimo giorno da giocatore del Benevento per Filippo Nardi. Il giocatore arrivato dalla Cremonese, via Reggiana, è stato ufficializzato oggi dal club giallorosso e si è subito allenato con i suoi nuovi compagni. Doppia seduta oggi per i calciatori del Benevento, mentre domani seduta pomeridiana a porte aperte durante la quale i tifosi potranno ammirare l’ultimo arrivato. Nardi torna dunque a giocare con l’amico Lanini, i due hanno ottenuto lo scorso anno la promozione dalla C alla B con la Reggiana. L'articolo proviene da Anteprima24.it. Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
