MSCI ESG Upgrades DMEGC' s ESG Rating to BBB

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) DONGYANG, China, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (commonly known as ""), an international authoritativeagency, announced the latest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance)results for. With its continuously optimized ESG policies and practices,'sESGhas been upgraded from BB to BBB, making it one of only two Chinese photovoltaic companies to achieve this. TheESGis a globally recognized ESG evaluation system, and itss are widely used by international investors in their investment decisions. According to the latest ESGreport,...