MSCI ESG Upgrades DMEGC's ESG Rating to BBB (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) DONGYANG, China, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (commonly known as "MSCI"), an international authoritative Rating agency, announced the latest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Rating results for DMEGC. With its continuously optimized ESG policies and practices, DMEGC's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded from BB to BBB, making it one of only two Chinese photovoltaic companies to achieve this Rating. The MSCI ESG Rating is a globally recognized ESG evaluation system, and its Ratings are widely used by international investors in their investment decisions. According to the latest ESG Rating report, DMEGC ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
