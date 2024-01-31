**Mo: Teheran, risponderemo a qualsiasi attacco al paese e ai nostri interessi** (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) New York, 31 gen. (Adnkronos) - L'Iran risponderà in modo deciso a qualsiasi attacco al paese, ai suoi interessi e ai suoi cittadini condotto sotto qualunque pretesto. Il monito arriva dal rappresentante permanente iraniano ed ambasciatore presso le Nazioni Unite Amir Saeid Iravani: reagire con forza al nemico che prende di mira il paese, i suoi interessi o i suoi cittadini risponde ad uno dei fondamenti politici dell'Iran, ha sottolineato, secondo quanto riporta l'agenzia di stampa Irna. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti, Iravani ha poi confutato le notizie riguardanti presunti ripetuti scambi via intermediari tra Stati Uniti e Iran degli ultimi due giorni, dopo l'attacco contro la base militare americana in Giordania. "Questo scambio di messaggi non c'è stato", ha affermato. Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
