Malicious PyPI Packages | WhiteSnake InfoStealer Minaccia i Sistemi Windows

The maintainers of the open-source continuous integration/continuous delivery and deployment (CI/CD) automation software Jenkins have resolved nine security flaws ...It’s been a while since we heard about malware hiding in PyPI packages, but researchers have now reported finding almost a dozen lurking on the open source Python Package Index (PyPI) repository.Cybersecurity researchers have identified malicious packages on the open-source Python Package Index (PyPI) repository that deliver an information stealing malware called WhiteSnake Stealer on Windows ...