Malicious PyPI Packages: WhiteSnake InfoStealer Minaccia i Sistemi Windows (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Ricercatori di sicurezza informatica hanno individuato pacchetti maligni all’interno del repository open-source Python Package Index (PyPI) che distribuiscono un malware per il furto di informazioni chiamato WhiteSnake Stealer sui Sistemi Windows. Questi pacchetti, denominati nigpal, figflix, telerer, seGMM, fbdebug, sGMM, myGens, NewGends e TestLibs111, sono stati caricati da un attore minaccioso … ? Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog
Altre Notizie
