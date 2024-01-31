London Lock Hospital, 277 anni fa apriva il primo ospedale dedicato alle malattie veneree (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Nello spazio di Metropolitan Today di oggi, il Il 31 gennaio 1747 quando veniva aperto a Londra il London Lock Hospital, il primo ospedale dedicato alle malattie veneree o sessualmente trasmissibili. Il London Lock Hospital e le malattie veneree London Lock Hospital, fonte medium.com “Tutti voi giovani, ascoltate il mio avvertimento, state attenti alle belle ragazze che vanno in giro in città, perché queste ragazze sono state la mia rovina”. È un avvertimento contenuto in una vecchia canzone del 700? intitolata “The Unfortunate Lad” in cui si parla espressamente del ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
