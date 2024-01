Liverpool | van Dijk fa chiarezza | “Tanto rumore per nulla | sono legato a questo club”

Van Dijk’s desire to say farewell to Klopp with silverware is such that he remained reluctant to go too deeply into how the German’s departure will affect him and the squad. He continued: “Just the ...Rooney was joined by Wilfried Zaha, Nani, Danny Welbeck, Chicharito and Robin van Persie. Liverpool don’t currently appear to be missing him at all (his fellow forwards are enjoying him not being ...Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has re-affirmed his commitment to the club, stating that a recent interview had been 'taken out of context.' ...