Lagree fitness, il nuovo allenamento che promette un corpo da sogno: di cosa si tratta (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Restare in forma è il desiderio di molti ed ecco quindi un nuovo allenamento che può aiutare a mantenersi in linea L’esercizio fisico, oltre a dare benefici estetici, permette anche di sentirsi meglio con se stessi. Per questo motivo infatti, sono sempre più numerose le persone che si avvicinano alla palestra, o anche ai corsi online, oppure che in maniera autonoma si allenano in casa. Bastano pochi minuti di attività fisica al giorno, così come una passeggiata quotidiana, per portare numerosi benefici. Nuova versione del pilates – Cityrumors.it (PixaBay) Negli ultimi tempi è molto in voga il pilates, una modalità di allenamento di tipo rieducativo, preventivo ed anche riabilitativo, focalizzata sulla postura. Tra tutti, come riporta Amica.it, sta spopolando il Pilates Reformer, un macchinario che prevede un repertorio di esercizi ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cityrumors
