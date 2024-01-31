Il CEO di ByteDance avverte sulla lenta adozione dell’IA e il rischio di mediocrità (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Il CEO di ByteDance, Liang Rubo, ha lanciato un avvertimento sulla lenta adozione della tecnologia IA generativa da parte dell’azienda. Ha lamentato che la discussione su GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) non è apparsa nella revisione tecnologica semestrale dell’azienda fino al 2023, nonostante l’introduzione di GPT-1 nel … ? Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog
