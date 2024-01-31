Dylan O'Brien e Matt Wood saranno Dan Aykroyd e John Belushi nel film di Jason Reitman sul Saturday night Live (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Scelti i due attori protagonisti per il progetto del regista di Ghostbusters: Legacy sul cast del Saturday night Live del 1975. Proprio mentre l'attenzione è totalmente su Ghostbusters: Minaccia glaciale, Jason Reitman e Gil Kenan non perdono tempo e lavorano ad un nuovo suggestivo progetto cinematografico dal titolo SNL 1975, riguardante la tumultuosa prima serata del Saturday night Live. Il duo, con Reitman alla regia e Kenan alla scrittura, ha formato il cast principale che ora aggiunge Dylan O'Brien e Matt Wood per i ruoli di Dan Aykroyd e John Belushi, insieme a Lamorne Morris e Cory Michael Smith. La descrizione ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
