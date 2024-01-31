Booker T | “Gunther vs Seth Rollins a WrestleMania? Non avrebbe alcun senso”

With the Road to WrestleMania 40 officially underway, fans await to see who Seth Rollins will face at the mega show, and Gunther has emerged as one of the potential opponents.WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not in favor of a potential title vs. title match at WrestleMania as it would rob other stars of being on the card.Upon standing up, Booker was then swiftly eliminated by "The Ring General" GUNTHER. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.