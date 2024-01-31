Booker T: “Gunther vs. Seth Rollins a WrestleMania? Non avrebbe alcun senso” (Di mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024) Il post Royal Rumble ha compromesso la Road to WrestleMania: l’infortunio di CM Punk ovviamente ha causato un effetto domino sulla card, lasciando il Campione Seth Rollins orfano di contendenti al titolo. Ma da qualche tempo rimbalza l’idea di mettere Rollins contro l’attuale Intercontinental Champion, il dominante Gunther. La voce sembra stuzzicare la fantasia dei fan, ma tra le fila degli scettici ce n’è uno piuttosto autorevole. Poco spazio disponibile Durante la recente edizione del suo podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha screditato l’idea di un title vs. title tra Seth Rollins e Gunther: “Non sono d’accordo con questo match, non ha alcun senso. Ti mette alle strette. Non c’è molto ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Seth Rollins facing a current champion in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 40 does not make sense, believes WWE legend With the Road to WrestleMania 40 officially underway, fans await to see who Seth Rollins will face at the mega show, and Gunther has emerged as one of the potential opponents. Booker T Doesn't Like This Prospective Title Scenario In WWE WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not in favor of a potential title vs. title match at WrestleMania as it would rob other stars of being on the card. Booker T Explains Why WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance Made Him 'Feel 25 Again' Upon standing up, Booker was then swiftly eliminated by "The Ring General" GUNTHER. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
