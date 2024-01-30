WWE: Rematch titolato settimana prossima a Raw, le Kabuki Warriors sono pronte ad essere messe alla prova (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Dopo la conquista dei titoli di venerdì scorso a Smackdown e dopo l’agevole vittoria contro Tegan Nox e Natalya ieri notte, le Kabuki Warriors metteranno in palio i loro Women’s Tag-Team Titles tra sei giorni, nel prossimo episodio di Raw. Le avversarie di Kairi Sane ed Asuka saranno le ex campionesse, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, che hanno chiesto ed ottenuto il Rematch ad Adam Pearce. Per ora si tratta dell’unico incontro annunciato per la prossima puntata dello show rosso, in programma il 5 febbraio a St. Louis, Missouri. Staremo a vedere quali altri match verranno confermati nei prossimi giorni, molto probabilmente a ridosso o dopo la prossima puntata di Smackdown che potrebbe sparigliare molto le carte. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
WWE : Oba Femi concede il rematch a Dragon Lee - a Vengeance Day sarà battaglia!
Dopo la vittoria di ieri sera a NXT su Scrypts, Dragon Lee ha ricevuto una visita di cortesia sul ring da Oba Femi che, dopo aver rifiutato di ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Drew McIntyre in cerca del rematch titolato - ma Seth Rollins gli ha preferito un altro per il prossimo Raw
Drew McIntyre è stato uno dei grandi sconfitti di sabato notte a Survivor Series. Lo scozzese dopo vari tentennamenti ha accettato di unirsi ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
WWE Raw video highlights: CM Punk confirms he'll miss WrestleMania While kicking off Raw last night, Punk addressed the injury that he suffered at the Royal Rumble. Punk confirmed that he tore his right triceps in the men's Rumble match. Punk said the injury will ... Further clarification on Kevin Owens' horrific injury - Reports A further clarification has come to light on WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' horrific injury before going into the 2024 Royal Rumble. During the latest premium live event, Owens locked horns with Logan ... Women's Tag Team title rematch set for next week's WWE Raw The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line on the Monday, February 5 edition of Raw. WWE announced during this week's episode that The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) of Damage ...
WWE RematchVideo su : WWE Rematch